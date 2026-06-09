Follow this guide

These canals in Venice are often skipped (but shouldn't)

By Simran Jeet 05:16 pm Jun 09, 202605:16 pm

What's the story

Venice, the city of canals, is famous for its iconic waterways. But if you want to escape the touristy crowd and explore some lesser-known canals, you are in for a treat. These hidden gems will give you a chance to experience the true essence of Venice, away from the bustling crowds. You can explore these serene waterways on foot or by boat, and discover the city's rich history and culture.