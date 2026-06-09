These canals in Venice are often skipped (but shouldn't)
What's the story
Venice, the city of canals, is famous for its iconic waterways. But if you want to escape the touristy crowd and explore some lesser-known canals, you are in for a treat. These hidden gems will give you a chance to experience the true essence of Venice, away from the bustling crowds. You can explore these serene waterways on foot or by boat, and discover the city's rich history and culture.
#1
Discovering Cannaregio Canal
Cannaregio Canal is one of Venice's longest and least crowded canals. It runs through the Cannaregio district, which is home to many locals. The canal gives a glimpse of everyday Venetian life, with its quaint shops and traditional houses lining the banks. You can stroll along its banks or take a vaporetto ride to soak in the peaceful atmosphere.
#2
Exploring Rio di San Trovaso
Rio di San Trovaso is another hidden gem that runs through the Dorsoduro district. This narrow canal is famous for its authentic Venetian feel, with no tourists in sight. The canal is dotted with picturesque bridges and colorful buildings that reflect in the water. You can take a gondola ride here for an intimate experience of Venice's charm.
#3
Navigating Rio Marin canal
Rio Marin Canal is located in the Santa Croce district and is often missed by tourists. This secluded waterway provides stunning views of historic palaces and quaint streetscapes. The peacefulness of this canal makes it perfect for those looking to enjoy a quiet moment away from busy tourist spots.
#4
Venturing into Rio dei Mendicanti
Rio dei Mendicanti runs through the Castello district, giving you a taste of authentic Venetian life. This lesser-known canal is surrounded by old buildings and local shops, giving you a glimpse of daily life in Venice. A walk along this route will let you discover hidden courtyards and small piazzas that are often missed by tourists.