Adventure lovers, you can't skip gorge swinging

Gorge swinging at Victoria Falls is not for the faint-hearted.

The swing lets you free-fall for a few seconds before being caught by the swing arc, giving you an exhilarating experience as you soar over the gorge.

The height and speed make it one of the most thrilling activities in Africa.

Participants often describe it as both terrifying and exhilarating, making it a must-try for adventure seekers.