Adventure lovers, you can't skip gorge swinging
What's the story
Victoria Falls, one of the largest and most magnificent waterfalls in the world, is located on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe. Apart from its natural beauty, the region also offers a thrilling adventure of gorge swinging. This extreme sport involves swinging from a platform over the Batoka Gorge, giving you a breathtaking view of the falls and an adrenaline rush like no other.
#1
The thrill of gorge swinging
Gorge swinging at Victoria Falls is not for the faint-hearted.
The swing lets you free-fall for a few seconds before being caught by the swing arc, giving you an exhilarating experience as you soar over the gorge.
The height and speed make it one of the most thrilling activities in Africa.
Participants often describe it as both terrifying and exhilarating, making it a must-try for adventure seekers.
#2
Safety measures in place
Safety is paramount when it comes to gorge swinging at Victoria Falls.
Operators follow strict safety protocols to ensure participants are secure throughout the experience.
Harnesses are checked multiple times before each swing, and experienced guides provide thorough instructions on how to stay safe during the activity.
These measures help ensure that while participants enjoy their adrenaline rush, they do so safely.
#3
Best time to visit for swinging
The best time to go for gorge swinging at Victoria Falls is during the dry season, which is from May to October.
During these months, water levels are low, giving clearer views of both the falls and surrounding landscapes.
The weather is also more predictable during this time, making it perfect for outdoor activities like gorge swinging.
Tip 1
Tips for first-time participants
For first-time participants planning on trying out gorge swinging at Victoria Falls, wearing comfortable clothes that allow for movement is important.
Closed shoes are recommended, as they provide better grip while standing on platforms before taking off into swings over Batoka Gorge's depths below.
Also, being mentally prepared helps overcome initial fears associated with heights or free falls involved within this thrilling adventure sport experience itself!