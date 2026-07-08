Video call 101: 5 etiquette tips to follow
What's the story
In today's digital world, video calls have become a major means of communication, whether for work or personal conversations. Knowing the etiquette of video calls is essential to ensure interactions are professional and pleasant. From the way you dress to how you behave, these etiquettes can make or break the experience for everyone involved. Here are five essential video call etiquette tips.
Attire
Dress appropriately for the occasion
Just like you would for an in-person meeting, dressing appropriately for a video call is important. This does not mean you have to wear formal clothes every time, but you should at least be presentable. Avoid overly casual attire like pajamas or clothes with distracting patterns. Dressing well shows respect for the people on the other end, and sets a professional tone for the conversation.
Background
Choose a suitable background
The background of your video call can say a lot about you. Choose a clean, clutter-free space where you won't be disturbed. If possible, use neutral colors or simple decor that won't distract from the conversation. Many platforms also offer virtual backgrounds if needed, but make sure they don't compromise on quality or professionalism.
Audio control
Mute when not speaking
One of the most important rules of video calls is to mute yourself when not speaking. This minimizes background noise and helps keep the call focused. Unmuting only when it is your turn to speak keeps the conversation flowing smoothly and ensures everyone can hear clearly.
Engagement
Maintain eye contact
Maintaining eye contact during a video call is essential to show engagement and attentiveness. This means looking at the camera instead of the screen while speaking or listening. It creates a more personal connection with other participants, and makes the conversation more effective.
Timing awareness
Be mindful of timing
Being mindful of timing is essential for video calls, both for the host and the participants. Joining on time shows respect for everyone's schedule, and it keeps the meeting on track. If you're running late, let others know in advance if possible. During the call, try to keep your comments brief and relevant to avoid dragging things out unnecessarily. This ensures that all agenda items are covered efficiently within the allotted time.