How to choose the right background for video calls
What's the story
In today's digital world, video calls have become an integral part of our daily lives. However, the backgrounds we choose for these calls can make a world of difference in how we are perceived. A well-thought-out background can make you look professional and focused, while a messy one can distract from your message. Here are some practical tips to help you choose the right background for your video calls.
Tip 1
Keep it simple and uncluttered
A simple and uncluttered background is key to keeping the focus on you during video calls.
Choose a plain wall or a tidy room as your backdrop.
Avoid cluttering with too many items that could distract the people on the call.
This way, the attention remains on what you're saying, not what's behind you.
Tip 2
Use natural lighting
Natural lighting can do wonders for your video call quality.
Position yourself facing a window to get ample sunlight, which will illuminate your face evenly.
Avoid sitting with your back to the light, as it may cause shadows or make you appear washed out.
If natural light is not available, use soft artificial lighting to mimic its effect.
Tip 3
Choose appropriate colors
The colors in your background can also affect how you appear on camera.
Choose neutral colors like beige or light gray that will not clash with what you are wearing or distract from your conversation.
Stay away from bright colors or patterns that could take attention away from you.
Tip 4
Consider virtual backgrounds wisely
Virtual backgrounds can be useful if you do not have an ideal physical space for video calls.
However, choose them wisely, and ensure they are professional and relevant to the context of the call.
Test them beforehand to ensure they work properly without causing distortion or distraction during the conversation.
Tip 5
Personalize without overwhelming
Personalizing your background can add character, but it should not overwhelm viewers.
Subtle touches, like a plant or a piece of art, can add warmth without being too distracting.
Make sure any personal items visible are appropriate for the professional setting of most video calls.