Vietnam on your plate: 5 must-try dishes

Vietnamese street snacks are a treasure trove of flavors, especially for vegetarians. These snacks are not only delicious but also a reflection of the country's rich culinary heritage. From fresh ingredients to unique preparation methods, these vegetarian treats offer an authentic taste of Vietnam 's vibrant food culture. Here are five must-try vegetarian street snacks that promise an unforgettable experience for anyone exploring Vietnam's diverse cuisine.

Snack 1 Banh mi chay: A vegetarian twist Banh mi chay is the vegetarian version of the famous Vietnamese sandwich. It consists of a crispy baguette filled with tofu, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, and chili sauce. The combination of textures and flavors makes it a popular choice among locals and tourists alike. You can find this snack at street vendors across Vietnam, making it an easily accessible option for those seeking a quick bite.

Snack 2 Goi cuon: Fresh spring rolls Goi cuon, or fresh spring rolls, are another popular Vietnamese snack. These rice paper rolls are stuffed with fresh vegetables like lettuce, mint leaves, cilantro, and vermicelli noodles. They are usually served with peanut or hoisin sauce for dipping. Goi cuon is light yet satisfying and can be found at many street stalls throughout Vietnam.

Snack 3 Xoi: Sticky rice delights Xoi is sticky rice prepared in a variety of ways, often served as a breakfast or snack option in Vietnam. The vegetarian versions may include toppings like mung beans or peanuts sprinkled over the sticky rice, sometimes accompanied by fried shallots or sesame seeds for added flavor. Xoi is comforting and filling, making it an ideal choice when you're on the go.

Snack 4 Che: Sweet dessert soups Che refers to sweet dessert soups that come in various forms across Vietnam, including several vegetarian options. These soups may include ingredients like mung beans, lotus seeds, and coconut milk, creating a rich, creamy texture with a hint of sweetness. Che is usually served chilled, making it a perfect treat during hot days while exploring bustling city streets.