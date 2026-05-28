5 must-try Vietnamese street foods

Vietnamese cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors, and its street snacks are a testament to that. These quick bites, found on bustling streets, offer a taste of the country's rich culinary heritage. From savory to sweet, each snack has its own unique charm and story. Exploring these treats gives you an insight into Vietnam 's vibrant food culture and traditions.

Dish 1 Banh Mi: A flavorful sandwich delight Banh mi is a popular Vietnamese sandwich that combines French and Vietnamese influences. It consists of a baguette filled with various ingredients, such as pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, and proteins like tofu or seitan. The combination of crunchy bread and flavorful fillings makes it a must-try street snack. You can find banh mi stalls all over Vietnam, each offering its own twist on this classic dish.

Dish 2 Goi cuon: Fresh spring rolls Goi cuon, or Vietnamese spring rolls, are fresh rolls made with rice paper wrapped around vegetables and herbs. They are usually served with a dipping sauce for added flavor. Unlike fried spring rolls, goi cuon is light and refreshing, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a healthier snack option. These rolls can be found at many street vendors across Vietnam.

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Dish 3 Che: Sweet dessert soup Che is a traditional Vietnamese dessert soup that comes in many varieties. It can be made with beans, fruits, jellies, or even coconut milk. Che is sweetened with sugar or syrup and served chilled or warm, depending on the type. This dessert offers a delightful way to experience the sweetness of Vietnamese ingredients in an easy-to-eat form.

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Dish 4 Xoi: Sticky rice treats Xoi refers to sticky rice dishes that are popular throughout Vietnam as breakfast items or snacks during the day. The rice can be topped with different ingredients like mung beans or peanuts for added texture and flavor. Xoi is often sold by street vendors, who serve it hot from steaming pots, ready to satisfy hunger pangs anytime.