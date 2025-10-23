Inside Vietnamese wedding customs

Vietnamese weddings are a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity. While some customs have stood the test of time, others have adapted to contemporary lifestyles. This article delves into the various facets of Vietnamese wedding traditions, from ancient rituals to modern-day practices. It provides insights into how these ceremonies have evolved over the years, yet remain rooted in cultural significance.

#1 Traditional rituals still in vogue Despite modernization, many traditional Vietnamese wedding rituals are still practiced today. The engagement ceremony, or "dap huong," is one such ritual where families exchange gifts as a sign of goodwill. Another important tradition is the "tea ceremony," where the couple serves tea to their elders as a mark of respect and gratitude. These rituals are an integral part of the wedding day and keep cultural values alive.

#2 Modern influences on weddings Modern influences have also made their way into Vietnamese weddings, with couples opting for Western-style ceremonies or blending both styles. Many now choose to wear Western-style dresses instead of traditional ao dai during certain parts of their wedding day. Additionally, some couples opt for destination weddings or smaller, more intimate gatherings instead of large-scale celebrations.

#3 The role of technology Technology has also changed how Vietnamese weddings are planned and celebrated. Social media platforms are used to share wedding announcements and updates with friends and family who can't attend in person. Live streaming services have also become popular, allowing remote guests to join the ceremony virtually. These technological advancements make it easier for couples to connect with loved ones across distances.