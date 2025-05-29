Explore Vietnam's lush beauty on a 7-day cycling journey
What's the story
With such diverse landscapes, Vietnam is a heaven for cycling enthusiasts.
This seven-day itinerary introduces you to some of the country's most breathtaking scenery- from green rice paddies to colorful coasts.
Each day brings a unique opportunity to explore the natural beauty and cultural richness of Vietnam.
Whether you are an expert or a novice, this adventure will be one to remember on two wheels!
Journey begins
Day 1: Hanoi to Mai Chau
Begin your journey in Hanoi and cycle towards Mai Chau.
This route, which is around 140 kilometers long, features terraced rice fields and traditional stilt houses.
The ride is moderately challenging with some uphill stretches but rewards cyclists with breathtaking vistas.
Mai Chau is famous for its ethnic minority communities, offering a glimpse into the local traditions and lifestyles.
Valley exploration
Day 2: Explore Mai Chau Valley
Spend the day exploring the picturesque Mai Chau Valley.
Cycle through small villages and interact with local residents, often seen working in the fields or crafting traditional goods.
The valley is relatively flat, making it accessible for all skill levels.
Enjoy the serene environment as you pedal past lush greenery and tranquil streams.
Scenic ride
Day 3: Mai Chau to Ninh Binh
On day three, make your way to Ninh Binh, around 120 kilometers away.
This region is known for its karst landscapes and winding rivers that flow through limestone mountains.
The ride includes flat patches as well as gentle hills, making it an amazing experience for cyclists.
Ninh Binh's stunning natural beauty has also given it the title of "Halong Bay on land."
Cave adventure
Day 4: Discover Tam Coc Caves
After a tiring day of cycling, take a break and explore the beautiful Tam Coc Caves either by boat or foot.
These caves, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, are famous for their spectacular rock formations and peaceful waterways.
Although you are not on your bike today, this excursion gives an opportunity to witness Vietnam's geological wonders at close quarters.
Transition southward
Day 5: Ninh Binh to Hue by train
Board an overnight train from Ninh Binh, and head southward toward Hue. This historically rich city is located along central Vietnam's stunning coastlines.
The long journey allows cyclists to take a break while covering a long distance, without missing out on any scenic view on the way.
This transition of comfort and thrill makes cycling in Vietnam an unforgettable experience.