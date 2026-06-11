These forgotten fashion trends are back in style

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Oversized blazers return to the spotlight

Oversized blazers were once a favorite of celebrities in the 1980s and 1990s, who wore them as power suits or casual outerwear. This season, these blazers are back in trend, giving an easy layering option for different occasions. They can be worn over dresses or paired with jeans for an effortlessly chic look. The return of oversized blazers shows how classic tailoring never goes out of style.