These forgotten fashion trends are back in style
What's the story
Celebrities have always been at the forefront of fashion, setting trends that the masses follow. However, some vintage pieces worn by celebs have faded away from the limelight over the years. These forgotten items, however, are making a comeback, as fashion enthusiasts dig into past decades for inspiration. From iconic accessories to clothing styles, these vintage pieces are back in vogue, proving that fashion is cyclical and timeless.
#1
The resurgence of bell-bottom jeans
Bell-bottom jeans, which were a staple in the 1970s, are back in style. Celebrities of the time wore them with flair, pairing them with fitted tops and platform shoes. The wide-legged design adds a retro vibe to modern outfits, making them a hit among those who love vintage fashion. Today, bell-bottoms can be seen on runways and streets alike, paired with contemporary pieces for a balanced look.
#2
Chunky platform shoes make a comeback
Chunky platform shoes were all the rage in the 1990s when celebs wore them to add height and style to their outfits. These shoes are back again, giving a bold statement to any look. From sneakers to sandals, platforms are available in a range of designs that can be paired with casual or formal wear. Their comeback highlights how footwear trends keep coming back with a modern twist.
#3
Oversized blazers return to the spotlight
Oversized blazers were once a favorite of celebrities in the 1980s and 1990s, who wore them as power suits or casual outerwear. This season, these blazers are back in trend, giving an easy layering option for different occasions. They can be worn over dresses or paired with jeans for an effortlessly chic look. The return of oversized blazers shows how classic tailoring never goes out of style.
#4
Choker necklaces: A nostalgic accessory
Choker necklaces have been worn by celebrities since the 1990s, adding an edgy touch to any outfit. From velvet bands to metal chains, chokers came in all sorts of styles and materials, making them versatile accessories. The trend is back, with modern designs that pay homage to the originals while adding contemporary flair. Chokers can be worn alone or stacked with other necklaces for a layered effect.
#5
High-waisted skirts: A timeless favorite
High-waisted skirts were a favorite of celebrities in the mid-20th century, who wore them to highlight their waistlines and create an hourglass figure. These skirts are back in trend, offering a flattering silhouette for different body types. They can be paired with crop tops or tucked-in blouses for a polished look. The timelessness of high-waisted skirts makes them a staple in every vintage-inspired wardrobe.