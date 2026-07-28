Virtual meeting backgrounds: 5 etiquette tips
What's the story
In today's digital age, virtual meetings have become an integral part of our professional lives. The background you choose for these meetings can speak volumes about your professionalism and preparedness. Choosing the right virtual meeting background is important to leave a good impression on colleagues and clients. Here are five etiquette tips to help you choose the perfect background for your next virtual meeting.
Tip 1
Keep it simple and professional
Opt for a background that is simple and devoid of distractions. A cluttered or overly busy backdrop can take attention away from the discussion at hand.
Stick to neutral colors or subtle patterns that do not overpower your presence on screen.
This way, you ensure that the focus remains on what you are saying, not where you are sitting.
Tip 2
Consider your environment
Be mindful of your actual environment when selecting a virtual background.
Make sure there are no personal items or anything that could be deemed unprofessional in view.
A clean, organized space reflects well on your professionalism and shows that you take these meetings seriously.
Tip 3
Use appropriate technology
Ensure that your device supports the virtual backgrounds you wish to use without affecting the quality of the call.
Some devices may lag or distort images with complex backgrounds, which can be distracting during meetings.
Test different options beforehand to find one that works seamlessly with your setup, maintaining clear audio and video throughout the session.
Tip 4
Match backgrounds with meeting context
Tailor your virtual background according to the context of the meeting.
For formal business discussions, opt for corporate-themed backdrops or neutral settings that exude professionalism.
For more casual or creative meetings, you can opt for backgrounds that reflect your personality while still keeping the decorum of the meeting.
Tip 5
Avoid personal distractions
Steer clear of using personal photos or memorabilia as your virtual meeting background.
While they may be meaningful to you personally, they can come off as unprofessional in a work setting.
Stick to neutral or subtle designs that keep the focus on the conversation, and maintain a professional atmosphere.
This ensures that the focus remains on the discussion, keeping the meeting's decorum intact.