Visiting Varanasi? Don't miss these local dishes

Varanasi , one of the oldest cities in the world, is famous for its rich culture and history. The city is also a foodie paradise, especially for vegetarians. If you are looking to explore the authentic flavors of Varanasi, here are some must-try vegetarian breakfasts that will give you a taste of the local cuisine. These dishes are not just delicious but also a reflection of the city's culinary heritage.

Dish 1 Kachori sabzi: A spicy start Kachori sabzi is a popular breakfast option in Varanasi. It consists of deep-fried kachoris served with spicy potato curry. The dish is usually accompanied by chutneys and pickles, which add to its flavor. Kachori sabzi can be found at many street stalls and local eateries across the city, making it an accessible option for those wanting to start their day with some spice.

Dish 2 Tamatar chaat: Tangy delight Tamatar chaat is another iconic breakfast dish of Varanasi. Prepared with tomatoes, spices, and tangy tamarind chutney, this dish is a burst of flavors in every bite. It is garnished with sev (crispy noodles), and fresh coriander leaves, giving it a delightful crunch and aroma. Tamatar chaat is a favorite among locals and tourists alike, who enjoy its unique taste.

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Dish 3 Poori bhaji: A classic combination Poori bhaji is a classic breakfast combo of deep-fried puris served with potato bhaji. The puris are soft and puffed up, while the bhaji is mildly spiced to perfection. This combo is often served with pickle or curd on the side to enhance its taste further. Available at many eateries across Varanasi, poori bhaji makes for a hearty start to the day.

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