Read these books

Voyages of growth: Inspirational travelogues for young adults

09:06 am Jun 07, 2024

What's the story Travel stories often carry the power to transform, inspire, and educate. For young adults stepping into the complexities of life, travelogues can be a source of motivation and learning. These books not only narrate journeys across diverse landscapes but also delve into personal growth and self-discovery. Here are some travelogues that promise to take young readers on unforgettable voyages of growth.

'A Walk in the Woods'

Bill Bryson's A Walk in the Woods is more than just a recounting of an attempt to hike the Appalachian Trail. It's a humorous and insightful exploration of American wilderness, friendship, and perseverance. Bryson's witty narrative combined with his observations about nature's beauty and challenges makes this book an engaging read for young adults looking to explore themes of adventure and self-discovery.

'Wild'

Cheryl Strayed's Wild recounts her solo journey on the Pacific Crest Trail, a quest ignited by personal loss and despair. This memoir, rich in raw emotion and powerful storytelling, showcases Strayed's physical and emotional challenges. It highlights resilience, healing, and the transformative power of stepping out of one's comfort zone, offering profound lessons in personal growth for young adults.

'The Alchemist'

Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist is not a travelogue in the traditional sense but follows young Santiago's journey across deserts in search of treasure only to find profound wisdom and self-understanding instead. This allegorical novel teaches about following one's dreams, interpreting omens, and listening to one's heart. It's an inspirational read that encourages young adults to pursue their passions fearlessly.

'In Patagonia'

Bruce Chatwin's In Patagonia is an intriguing blend of travel writing and personal quest as he explores the remote landscapes of Patagonia. Through encounters with eccentric characters and reflections on history, Chatwin crafts a narrative that is as much about his internal voyage as it is about his physical travels. This book invites readers into a world where adventure sparks self-reflection.