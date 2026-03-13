When in Belgium, do try the delicious waffles

Belgium is famous for its delicious waffles, and for good reason. These iconic snacks are available in different varieties across the country, each one offering a unique taste experience. From street vendors to cafes, Belgian waffles are a must-try for anyone visiting the country. Here's a look at some of the most popular waffle varieties and where you can find them.

#1 Brussels waffles: Light and crispy Brussels waffles are famous for their light and airy texture. They are square-shaped and have deep pockets that can hold toppings like whipped cream, fruits, or syrup. These waffles are usually served without any toppings, allowing the natural flavor of the batter to shine through. You can find them at many street stalls and cafes across Brussels.

#2 Liege waffles: Sweet and chewy Liege waffles are richer and denser than their Brussels counterparts. They are made with a yeast-leavened dough, which gives them a chewy texture. They are usually sprinkled with pearl sugar, which caramelizes while cooking, giving them a sweet crunch. Liege waffles are often sold by street vendors in Liege and other cities.

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#3 Toppings galore: Customize your waffle Belgian waffles can be customized with a range of toppings, from fresh fruits like strawberries or bananas to chocolate sauce or caramel drizzle. Some places even offer savory options with cheese. The choice of toppings lets you personalize your waffle experience according to your taste preferences.

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