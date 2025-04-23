What's the story

Lesotho, a small country in Southern Africa, offers some of the most breathtaking hiking trails.

Famous for its mountainous terrain, it provides a perfect setting for adventure seekers wanting to explore sky-high paths.

The trails differ in difficulty and length, making them suitable for both novice and seasoned hikers.

With stunning landscapes and unique cultural experiences on the way, walking these trails promises an unforgettable journey through one of Africa's hidden gems.