How amla oil can boost your hair health
Amla oil or oil made from Indian gooseberry has been an integral part of haircare routines for ages.
Not only is it known for its nourishing properties, it offers several benefits especially for African hair types.
Here's how amla oil can revolutionize your haircare routine by improving growth, scalp health, and adding shine.
With such rich nutrients, amla oil is fast becoming an indispensable part of many natural and effective beauty routines.
Growth boost
Promotes hair growth
Amla oil has vitamin C and antioxidants in abundance, which strengthen hair follicles and promote growth.
In case you have African hair type, which is susceptible to breakage because of its coiled structure, amla oil gives the required nutrients for healthy growth.
Regular application can give you thicker strands and less hair fall with time.
Scalp care
Enhances scalp health
The anti-inflammatory properties of amla oil make it a boon for your scalp health.
It reduces dandruff and itchiness by keeping the scalp moisturized without clogging pores.
A well-nourished scalp is essential for healthy hair overall, as it creates the perfect environment for new hair to grow.
Shine factor
Adds natural shine
Amla oil doubles as a natural conditioner, giving your dull or dry African hair a shiny look.
Its emollient properties smoothen the cuticle layer of each strand, reflecting light better and giving your hair a glossy appearance.
This is what makes it a perfect choice for those looking to enhance their natural texture without compromising on moisture balance.
Strengthening power
Strengthens hair strands
The high concentration of essential fatty acids in amla oil strengthens individual strands from root to tip.
This reduces breakage and split ends commonly experienced with African hair types due to styling practices like braiding or twisting.
Consistent use can result in more resilient strands that withstand daily wear and tear effectively.