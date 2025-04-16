What's the story

Amla oil or oil made from Indian gooseberry has been an integral part of haircare routines for ages.

Not only is it known for its nourishing properties, it offers several benefits especially for African hair types.

Here's how amla oil can revolutionize your haircare routine by improving growth, scalp health, and adding shine.

With such rich nutrients, amla oil is fast becoming an indispensable part of many natural and effective beauty routines.