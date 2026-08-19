Cycling v/s walking: Which is better for your bones?
What's the story
Cycling and walking are two of the most popular forms of exercise, often recommended for their health benefits. While both activities are low-impact and easy to do, they serve different purposes when it comes to bone health. Knowing how each activity affects your bones can help you make informed choices about your fitness routine. Here's how cycling and walking differ in terms of bone health benefits.
#1
Impact on bone density
Walking is a weight-bearing exercise that helps increase bone density.
The repetitive impact of each step encourages bones to strengthen over time.
Studies have shown that regular walking can lead to a noticeable increase in bone density, especially in the hips and spine.
Cycling, on the other hand, is non-weight-bearing and does not have the same effect on bone density as walking.
#2
Joint health considerations
Cycling is easier on the joints than walking, making it a suitable option for those with joint problems or arthritis.
The circular motion of pedaling reduces stress on the knees and ankles, while still providing cardiovascular benefits.
Walking, however, may cause discomfort for some people due to its impact on joints, especially if they have pre-existing conditions.
#3
Caloric burn comparison
Both cycling and walking help burn calories but differ in intensity levels.
A moderate-paced walk burns around 200 calories per hour for an average person, while cycling at a similar pace can burn about 300 calories per hour.
If you want to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, you can choose cycling over walking because it burns more calories in less time.
#4
Accessibility and convenience factors
Walking requires no special equipment or facilities, making it accessible to almost everyone at any time.
It's as simple as stepping out of your home or office during breaks or after work hours.
Cycling requires a bike and possibly safety gear, like helmets, but offers flexibility with indoor options, like stationary bikes, during inclement weather or personal preference.