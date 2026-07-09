Urban walking is usually more accessible than mountain hiking

Walking or hiking: What's better for mental clarity?

By Vinita Jain 08:29 am Jul 09, 202608:29 am

What's the story

Urban walking and mountain hiking are two popular activities that promise to boost mental clarity. While urban walking involves strolling through city streets, mountain hiking takes you on trails in natural landscapes. Both have their own benefits and can be chosen based on personal preference and accessibility. Here, we explore the differences between the two activities and how they can help you stay mentally clear.