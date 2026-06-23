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When in Luxembourg, try these local delicacies

By Simran Jeet 03:56 pm Jun 23, 202603:56 pm

What's the story

Exploring Luxembourg on foot is one of the best ways to discover its rich culture and history. While you walk through its cobbled streets and scenic trails, you can also indulge in some of its traditional snacks. These local delicacies give you a taste of the Grand Duchy's culinary heritage. Here are some must-try snacks that will make your walking tour even more delightful.