When in Luxembourg, try these local delicacies
What's the story
Exploring Luxembourg on foot is one of the best ways to discover its rich culture and history. While you walk through its cobbled streets and scenic trails, you can also indulge in some of its traditional snacks. These local delicacies give you a taste of the Grand Duchy's culinary heritage. Here are some must-try snacks that will make your walking tour even more delightful.
Snack 1
Gromperekichelcher: A savory delight
Gromperekichelcher are potato fritters, a staple at Luxembourg's markets and festivals. Made from grated potatoes mixed with onions, flour, and spices, they are deep-fried to a crispy golden brown. These fritters are usually served hot with a side of applesauce or mayonnaise. Perfect for a quick snack on the go, gromperekichelcher can be found at several street stalls across the city.
Snack 2
Bouneschlupp: A hearty soup
Bouneschlupp is Luxembourg's traditional green bean soup. This hearty dish is prepared with green beans, potatoes, and onions for flavor. It is usually served warm and makes for a comforting meal during cooler months. While walking through Luxembourg's scenic routes, you can find cafes serving this soup as part of their menu.
Snack 3
Kachkeis: A creamy cheese treat
Kachkeis is a creamy cheese spread that is loved by locals. Made from curdled milk mixed with herbs and spices, it is spreadable and can be eaten with bread or crackers. Kachkeis comes in different flavors, depending on the herbs used in it, such as chives or garlic. It makes for an ideal snack while you take a break during your walking tour.
Snack 4
Bretzel: A classic pastry
The bretzel is Luxembourg's take on the pretzel, a twisted bread roll that is soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Sprinkled with coarse salt, it is a simple but satisfying snack option for those exploring the city streets or nearby trails. Available at bakeries all over town, bretzel makes for a quick bite without compromising on taste or quality.