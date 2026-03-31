Walnut shells: 5 kitchen hacks you'll love

Often discarded as waste, walnut shells can be repurposed in many useful ways in the kitchen. Not only does this save the environment, but it also gives you some creative solutions to common kitchen problems. From cleaning to storage, walnut shells can come in handy in a variety of ways. Here are five practical uses of walnut shells that can make your kitchen experience even better.

Tip 1 Natural scrubber for pots and pans Crushed walnut shells make an excellent natural scrubber for pots and pans. Their coarse texture helps remove stubborn stains and food residues without scratching the surface of your cookware. Simply crush the shells into smaller pieces, and use them as you would any other abrasive cleaner. This eco-friendly alternative reduces the need for chemical cleaners and is gentle on your cookware.

Tip 2 Eco-friendly fire starter Walnut shells are also great as fire starters for your grill or fireplace. They burn easily due to their oil content, making them perfect for quickly igniting a fire. Just place a few shells under your kindling, and they will help get your fire going efficiently. This method is not only cost-effective but also reduces waste by repurposing something that would otherwise be thrown away.

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Tip 3 Homemade compost additive Adding crushed walnut shells to your compost pile can improve soil quality over time. They add valuable nutrients as they break down, enriching the compost with essential minerals that benefit plant growth. Make sure to crush the shells before adding them to speed up decomposition. This simple step enhances your compost's effectiveness while minimizing kitchen waste.

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Tip 4 Decorative storage solution Walnut shells can also be used creatively as decorative storage solutions around the kitchen. Fill them with herbs or spices, and place them on shelves or countertops for an attractive display. Not only does this repurpose the shells, but it also adds a rustic charm to your kitchen decor while keeping your herbs easily accessible.