5 unexpected health benefits of pickleball
What's the story
Pickleball, a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is taking the world by storm. Its growing popularity is not just due to its fun quotient, but also the health benefits that come with it. The game can be played indoors and outdoors, making it accessible to all age groups. Here are five surprising health benefits of playing pickleball regularly.
#1
Improves cardiovascular health
Playing pickleball is a great way to boost your cardiovascular health.
The game involves constant movement, which helps in increasing your heart rate and improving blood circulation.
Regularly playing can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.
As you engage in this fast-paced sport, you'll find your endurance levels improving over time, leading to a healthier heart.
#2
Enhances balance and coordination
The quick reflexes and agility required in pickleball can significantly improve your balance and coordination skills.
As players move swiftly across the court, they develop better body awareness and spatial orientation.
This improvement not only aids in playing the game but also translates into daily activities where balance is crucial, reducing the risk of falls as one ages.
#3
Boosts mental health
Engaging in pickleball has been shown to positively affect mental health by reducing stress levels and enhancing mood.
The social aspect of the game allows players to interact with others, fostering a sense of community and support.
Additionally, concentrating on gameplay requires mental focus, which can help clear the mind of daily worries or anxieties.
#4
Aids weight management
Playing pickleball is an excellent way to burn calories while having fun on the court.
A typical session can burn anywhere between 200 and 400 calories depending on intensity and duration.
This makes it an ideal activity for those looking to manage their weight or shed some pounds without having to hit the gym for hours.
#5
Strengthens muscles without strain
Pickleball provides a full-body workout without putting too much strain on the joints.
The game requires players to use various muscle groups as they serve, volley, and run around the court.
This not only strengthens muscles but also increases flexibility over time, making it an ideal choice for people of all ages looking for low-impact exercise options.