Pike push-up: A must-do exercise for strong shoulders
What's the story
The pike push-up is a challenging variation of the traditional push-up that primarily targets the shoulders. It requires you to adopt a pike position, which increases the intensity on the shoulder muscles. This exercise is great for building strength and stability in your shoulders, making it a favorite among fitness enthusiasts. By adding pike push-ups to your routine, you can achieve better shoulder definition and endurance.
#1
Mastering the pike position
To perform a pike push-up, start by getting into an inverted V position with your hands and feet on the ground.
Your hips should be raised high, forming a straight line from your hands to your feet.
This position is important, as it shifts the focus from your chest to your shoulders, making them work harder during the exercise.
#2
Proper hand placement for maximum effect
Hand placement is key to maximizing the benefits of pike push-ups.
Place your hands shoulder-width apart or slightly narrower to engage more shoulder muscles.
Keeping your elbows close to your body as you lower yourself will help target the deltoids effectively, while minimizing strain on other joints.
#3
Gradually increasing difficulty levels
If you are new to pike push-ups, it is best to start with easier variations and gradually increase the difficulty.
Start with elevated pike push-ups using a bench or step for added support, and then progress to floor-level exercises.
This gradual approach helps build strength without risking injury.
Tip 1
Incorporating variations for balanced training
To keep your workouts interesting and effective, try different pike push-up variations that target different muscles in the shoulder region.
For example, try archer pike push-ups by shifting your weight from one side to the other while lowering yourself downwards.
This not only challenges your shoulders, but also improves your overall upper body coordination and strength.