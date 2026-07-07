A minimalist candle arrangement focuses on simplicity and elegance

5 candle decor styles to cozy up your space

By Vinita Jain 03:35 pm Jul 07, 202603:35 pm

What's the story

Candle decor can instantly transform a room into a cozy retreat. The soft glow of candles creates an inviting atmosphere, perfect for relaxation and unwinding. Whether you are looking to enhance your living room or create a serene space in your bedroom, these five candle decor styles offer practical ways to achieve that warm, welcoming vibe. Each style brings its unique charm and functionality, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your home.