Snacks made of this Taiwanese aquatic plant are so delicious! 

Water caltrop, a unique aquatic plant, is a staple in Taiwan 's street food scene. The hard-shelled fruit is not only a culinary delight but also a cultural one. Eaten raw or cooked, the water caltrop is cherished for its crunchy texture and mildly sweet flavor. Here are five Taiwanese snacks that highlight this intriguing ingredient, giving you a taste of Taiwan's vibrant street food culture.

Snack 1 Crispy water caltrop chips Crispy water caltrop chips are a popular snack option in Taiwan. The water caltrop is thinly sliced and deep-fried to make these crunchy chips. They are often seasoned with salt or spices to enhance their natural flavor. These chips make for a perfect snack on the go or an accompaniment to meals.

Snack 2 Sweet water caltrop dessert In Taiwan, sweet water caltrop desserts are a hit among those with a sweet tooth. The water caltrop is cooked with sugar and sometimes coconut milk to create a sweet treat that is creamy and rich. This dessert highlights the versatility of water caltrop, turning it into something deliciously sweet.

Snack 3 Savory water caltrop stir-fry Savory stir-fried dishes with water caltrop are common in Taiwanese cuisine. The water caltrop is stir-fried with vegetables like bell peppers and carrots, and flavored with soy sauce and garlic. This dish highlights the crunchy texture of the water caltrop while adding depth with other ingredients.

Snack 4 Water caltrop soup delight Water caltrop soup is a comforting dish that highlights the ingredient's subtle sweetness. The soup usually has ingredients like mushrooms and tofu, making it a hearty meal option. The light broth makes it a perfect choice for those looking for something warm and satisfying without overpowering flavors.