Mutarazi Falls: Africa's most thrilling rappelling spot
What's the story
Zimbabwe's Mutarazi Falls is one of the most thrilling spots for waterfall rappelling. The place is famous for its stunning views, and the adrenaline rush it offers to adventure junkies. Situated in the Eastern Highlands, the place is ideal for those who love nature and adventure. With its steep cliffs and cascading waters, Mutarazi Falls promises an unforgettable experience to those brave enough to rappel down its heights.
#1
Location and accessibility
Mutarazi Falls is located in Zimbabwe's Manicaland Province, around 50 kilometers from the town of Mutare. The falls are part of the Nyanga National Park, which is famous for its diverse flora and fauna. The park is easily accessible by road from major cities such as Harare and Bulawayo. Visitors can either drive or hire local guides, who offer tours to the falls.
#2
Best time for waterfall rappelling
The best time to visit Mutarazi Falls for waterfall rappelling is during the dry season, which usually lasts from May to October. During these months, the water flow is relatively low, making it safer for adventurers to rappel down the falls. The weather during this period is also mild, with clear skies and pleasant temperatures, making it ideal for outdoor activities.
#3
Safety measures and equipment
Safety is paramount when it comes to waterfall rappelling at Mutarazi Falls. Proper equipment, such as harnesses, helmets, and ropes, are a must to ensure safety while descending the cliffs. Most local tour operators provide these gear as part of their packages. It is also advisable for participants to have basic climbing skills or undergo a brief training session before attempting this thrilling activity.
Tip 1
Tips for first-time rappellers
For first-time rappellers at Mutarazi Falls, it is important to stay calm and listen carefully to instructions given by guides or instructors. Wearing comfortable clothing that allows freedom of movement is recommended, along with sturdy footwear suitable for rocky terrain. Hydration should not be forgotten, as physical exertion combined with sun exposure may lead to dehydration quickly.