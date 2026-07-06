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Mutarazi Falls: Africa's most thrilling rappelling spot

By Simran Jeet 12:54 pm Jul 06, 202612:54 pm

What's the story

Zimbabwe's Mutarazi Falls is one of the most thrilling spots for waterfall rappelling. The place is famous for its stunning views, and the adrenaline rush it offers to adventure junkies. Situated in the Eastern Highlands, the place is ideal for those who love nature and adventure. With its steep cliffs and cascading waters, Mutarazi Falls promises an unforgettable experience to those brave enough to rappel down its heights.