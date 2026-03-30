Turn leftover watermelon rind into this delicious treat

Watermelon rind halwa is a traditional Indian dessert that uses the often-discarded part of the watermelon. This innovative dish not only minimizes waste but also gives a unique twist to the regular halwa. The rind is cooked with sugar, ghee, and spices to create a sweet treat that is both delicious and sustainable. It is an ideal way to relish the summer fruit while minimizing waste.

#1 Nutritional benefits of watermelon rind Watermelon rind is loaded with nutrients that can be beneficial for health. It contains fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps the gut healthy. The rind is also rich in vitamins A and C, which are important for skin health and boosting immunity. Further, it contains citrulline, an amino acid that may help improve blood flow and reduce muscle soreness.

#2 Preparing watermelon rind halwa To prepare watermelon rind halwa, first peel off the green skin of the rind and chop it into small pieces. Cook these pieces in ghee until soft. Add sugar or jaggery to sweeten it up, and then add cardamom powder for flavoring. Stir continuously until it reaches a halwa-like consistency. Garnish with nuts like almonds or cashews for added texture.

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Tip 1 Tips for perfect halwa consistency Achieving the perfect consistency in watermelon rind halwa requires patience and attention while cooking. Make sure you cook the rinds thoroughly before adding sweeteners so they break down properly. Use medium heat throughout the cooking time to avoid burning or sticking at the bottom of the pan. Stirring frequently helps achieve smoothness in texture by evenly distributing heat across all ingredients.

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