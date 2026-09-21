Don't toss watermelon seeds! Try these recipes instead
What's the story
Often discarded, watermelon seeds are a treasure trove of nutrition. Rich in protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals, these seeds can be a great addition to your diet. By incorporating them into your meals, you can enjoy their health benefits while reducing food waste. Here are five creative ways to use watermelon seeds in your cooking routine.
Snack idea
Roasted watermelon seed snack
Roasting watermelon seeds makes for a crunchy snack that is both tasty and healthy.
Simply wash and dry the seeds, toss them with a little olive oil and salt, and roast in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes.
The roasted seeds can be enjoyed as a standalone snack or sprinkled over salads for added texture.
Spread suggestion
Watermelon seed butter spread
Just like nut butter, watermelon seed butter is a creamy spread that can be used on toast or as a dip for fruits and vegetables.
Blend roasted watermelon seeds in a food processor until smooth. Add a pinch of salt and honey or maple syrup for sweetness if you want.
This spread is rich in protein and makes an excellent alternative to traditional nut butters.
Milk option
Watermelon seed milk alternative
Watermelon seed milk is an amazing dairy-free alternative that can be used in smoothies or cereals.
Soak the seeds overnight, then blend them with water until smooth. Strain the mixture through cheesecloth or a fine sieve to get the milk.
This plant-based milk is rich in nutrients and can be flavored with vanilla or cinnamon for added taste.
Salad tip
Add to salads for crunch
Adding raw or toasted watermelon seeds to salads gives an extra crunch and boosts nutrition without overpowering the dish's flavor profile.
Just sprinkle some over leafy greens, with other toppings like nuts or seeds, for extra texture and nutrition without altering the taste too much.
Granola Idea
Use in homemade granola bars
Incorporate crushed watermelon seeds into homemade granola bars for an extra protein punch.
Mix them with oats, dried fruits, honey, and other ingredients of your choice before baking at 160 degrees Celsius until golden brown.
These bars make for an ideal on-the-go snack option, packed full of energy-boosting nutrients from both oats and watermelon seeds alike!