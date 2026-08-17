How to plan a monsoon getaway on a budget
What's the story
Monsoon weekends are the perfect opportunity to explore nearby destinations without breaking the bank. With the right planning, you can have an enriching experience that does not burn a hole in your pocket. Be it a nature lover or someone who loves to explore new places, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that can be explored. Here are some practical tips and insights to make the most of your monsoon weekend getaway.
Nature trails
Explore local nature trails
Local nature trails make for an excellent option for a monsoon weekend getaway. They are usually free or charge a nominal entry fee, making them economical.
Walking through lush greenery and enjoying the fresh monsoon air can be both refreshing and rejuvenating.
Make sure you wear appropriate footwear, and carry an umbrella or raincoat to stay dry.
Hill stations
Visit nearby hill stations
Hill stations are a popular choice during monsoons, given the pleasant weather and scenic views.
Many hill stations have affordable accommodation options, like guesthouses or homestays.
You can also explore local markets and try regional cuisine without spending much.
The cool climate of these places provides a welcome relief from the heat of the plains.
Train rides
Enjoy scenic train rides
Scenic train rides during monsoon can be an experience in itself, with breathtaking views of rain-soaked landscapes.
Indian Railways offers several budget-friendly train journeys that pass through beautiful terrains.
Booking tickets in advance can help you get better deals, and traveling by train also cuts down on travel stress.
Beach retreat
Plan a beach retreat
A beach retreat during monsoon can be an exhilarating experience, with fewer crowds and lower accommodation costs.
Many coastal towns have budget hotels or beachside shacks where you can stay affordably.
While swimming might not be safe during heavy rains, you can enjoy long walks on the beach or indulge in local *seafood* delicacies.
Historical sites
Discover historical sites
Exploring historical sites is another economical way to spend your monsoon weekend.
Many forts, palaces, and museums charge a nominal fee or are free to enter. These places give you a glimpse of culture and history while keeping your wallet happy.
Guided tours may cost a little more, but they can give you valuable insights into the site's significance.