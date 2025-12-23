US approves first oral weight-loss pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first-ever oral version of Wegovy, a popular weight-loss drug. The approval gives drugmaker Novo Nordisk an edge over rival Eli Lilly in the race to market an obesity pill. Both pills are GLP-1 drugs that work like widely used injectables to mimic a natural hormone that controls appetite and feelings of fullness.

Market expansion Wegovy pill's potential impact on obesity treatment market The oral version of Wegovy is expected to be available within weeks, according to company officials. Experts believe that the introduction of oral pills for obesity treatment could expand the rapidly growing market by making it more accessible and affordable. A KFF survey found that one in eight Americans have used injectable GLP-1 drugs, but many struggle with their high cost.

Drug details Wegovy pill's composition and clinical trial results The Novo Nordisk obesity pill contains 25mg of semaglutide, the same ingredient as injectable Wegovy and Ozempic. In a clinical trial, participants taking oral Wegovy lost an average of 13.6% of their total body weight over about 15 months. This is nearly the same as injectable Wegovy's average weight loss of about 15%.

Usage guidelines Wegovy pill's administration and side effects The Wegovy pill has to be taken with a sip of water in the morning on an empty stomach, followed by a 30-minute gap before eating or drinking. This is because Novo Nordisk had to design the pill in such a way that it doesn't get broken down in the stomach before entering the bloodstream. All GLP-1 drugs, whether oral or injectable, have similar side effects like nausea and diarrhea.