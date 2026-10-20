You must explore these forest trails in West Africa
What's the story
West Africa is home to some of the most stunning, unexplored forest trails that promise a unique adventure to nature lovers. These trails, mostly off the beaten path, take you through lush landscapes and rich biodiversity. From towering trees to vibrant wildlife, these hidden gems offer an opportunity to explore the region's natural beauty up close. Here are some of the best forest trails in West Africa that remain largely undiscovered.
#1
The enchanting Kakum Canopy Walk
Kakum National Park in Ghana is famous for its canopy walk, which gives you a bird's-eye view of the rainforest.
The trail goes through a series of suspended bridges high above the ground, giving you a unique perspective of the forest below.
You can spot various bird species, and even monkeys, while walking through this stunning landscape.
The park is also home to several endangered species, making it an important conservation area.
#2
Exploring Nigeria's Okomu National Park
Okomu National Park in Nigeria is another hidden gem for adventure seekers.
The park is home to dense rainforests and savannahs, giving you a chance to see elephants, antelopes, and several bird species.
The trails here are less frequented by tourists, making it an ideal place for those who want solitude in nature.
Guided tours are available for visitors who want to learn more about the park's ecosystem.
#3
Discovering Sierra Leone's Gola Rainforest
Gola Rainforest National Park in Sierra Leone is famous for its biodiversity and pristine forests. The park is home to several primate species, including the endangered Diana monkey.
Walking through its trails, visitors can experience the rich flora and fauna of this region.
The park also offers birdwatching opportunities, with over 300 recorded species.
#4
Trekking through Liberia's Sapo National Park
Sapo National Park in Liberia is one of West Africa's largest protected areas, and it offers some of the most remote trekking experiences.
Its dense jungles are home to pygmy hippos and forest elephants, among other wildlife.
The park's trails are ideal for adventurous hikers looking to explore untouched wilderness areas while learning about local conservation efforts from knowledgeable guides.
#5
Venturing into Ivory Coast's Tai National Park
Tai National Park in Ivory Coast is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its rich biodiversity and stunning landscapes.
The park is home to several rare species, including the western lowland gorilla.
It offers a range of hiking options, from short walks to multi-day treks, allowing visitors to explore its diverse ecosystems and learn about the ongoing conservation efforts in this vital region.