West Virginia's top white-water rafting routes: A list

West Virginia is famous for its thrilling white-water rafting routes, drawing adventure-seekers from all over the world. The state has a number of rivers that provide varying levels of difficulty, making it ideal for both beginners and pros. From the raging rapids to the stunning scenery, these routes guarantee an unforgettable experience. Here are some of West Virginia's best white-water rafting routes.

#1 Gauley River: A Premier Destination The Gauley River is famous for its challenging rapids and is considered one of the best white-water rafting destinations in the US. The river's fall season draws rafters from all over the world, with its intense Class V rapids. The river features several sections, each offering unique challenges and breathtaking views. Rafters can expect thrilling drops and technical passages that test their skills and endurance.

#2 New River Gorge: Scenic adventure The New River Gorge offers a perfect combination of scenic beauty and exciting rapids. This river is ideal for those looking for moderate to difficult levels of white-water rafting. The gorge is surrounded by lush forests and towering cliffs, making for a stunning backdrop as you navigate through Class III to IV rapids. The New River Gorge also has several access points, making it convenient for day trips or extended excursions.

#3 Cheat River: Hidden gem The Cheat River is a hidden gem for white-water rafting enthusiasts. Famous for its unpredictable flows, the river offers thrilling rides during high water conditions. The Cheat features a mix of Class III to IV rapids that challenge even experienced rafters. Its remote location adds to the allure, as adventurers can enjoy solitude amidst nature's grandeur.