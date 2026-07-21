When in Japan, visit these city parks
What's the story
Japan's city parks provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life. These parks are not just a place to relax but also a glimpse of the country's rich culture and history. From cherry blossoms to traditional gardens, each park has its own unique charm. Here are five Japanese city parks that promise a serene experience for those looking to unwind in nature's embrace.
#1
Ueno Park: A cultural haven
Tokyo's Ueno Park is famous for its museums, zoo, and cherry blossoms. Spread over 133 acres, it is one of the largest public parks in the city.
The park is home to over 1,000 cherry trees, which bloom every spring, attracting thousands of visitors.
Apart from natural beauty, Ueno Park also offers cultural experiences with its museums and historical sites.
#2
Nara Park: Home to free-roaming deer
Nara Park is famous for its free-roaming deer that have become a symbol of the city.
The park is home to several historical landmarks, such as Todai-ji Temple and Kasuga-taisha Shrine.
Visitors can feed the deer with special crackers sold at the park.
The combination of nature and history makes Nara Park an ideal place for a peaceful stroll.
#3
Shinjuku Gyoen: A blend of gardens
Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo is a blend of Japanese traditional gardens, English landscape ones, and French formal ones.
The park is famous for its seasonal flowers, especially cherry blossoms in spring, and autumn foliage in fall.
With vast lawns and quiet paths, it is an oasis of calm in the middle of a busy city.
#4
Kenrokuen Garden: The six attributes
Kenrokuen Garden in Kanazawa is among Japan's three most beautiful landscape gardens.
It embodies six attributes: spaciousness, tranquility, artificiality, antiquity, water sources, and broad views.
This garden features ponds, streams, and teahouses, making it an ideal place to relax amid nature's beauty.
#5
Maruyama Park: A local favorite
Located next to Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto, Maruyama Park is a favorite among locals and tourists.
It offers a peaceful retreat with its lush greenery and seasonal flowers.
The park has a lively atmosphere, especially during Hanami parties when cherry blossoms bloom.
It attracts visitors from all over the world, making it a must-visit destination for nature lovers seeking tranquility amidst vibrant city life.