Discover Scotland's most peaceful islands

Scotland is famous for its picturesque landscapes and rich history, but it also has some hidden gems: the remote isles that promise solitude and peace. These islands are perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the modern world. With their pristine nature, unique wildlife, and calm surroundings, these isles make for an ideal retreat for peace seekers.

Harris Isle of Harris: A tranquil escape The Isle of Harris is famous for its stunning beaches and rugged landscapes. The island's remote location makes it less frequented by tourists, making it an ideal spot for solitude seekers. The pristine beaches of Luskentyre and Scarista are perfect for long walks without any disturbance. The island also offers hiking trails through its hills, giving you panoramic views of the surrounding sea.

Staffa Unwind on the Isle of Staffa Famous for its unique basalt columns and Fingal's Cave, the Isle of Staffa is a tiny island in the Inner Hebrides. Accessible only by boat, it sees fewer visitors than other Scottish destinations. This isolation allows you to enjoy the natural beauty in peace. You can explore the cave formations or just sit back and enjoy the tranquility of this magical place.

Rum Explore the wildness of rum The Isle of Rum is part of the Small Isles archipelago. It is known for its dramatic landscapes and diverse wildlife. The island has a few hiking trails where you can spot red deer and seabirds in their natural habitat. The lack of roads means you can enjoy uninterrupted walks through forests or along coastal paths.

Eigg Discover solitude on Eigg Eigg is a small island with a big heart, thanks to its community-owned status. This means that the island is dedicated to sustainable tourism, which is why visitors can enjoy its beauty without the usual crowding. The island's volcanic origins have created a dramatic landscape, with cliffs and caves to explore. The beaches are also perfect for a quiet afternoon of reading or meditating by the sea.