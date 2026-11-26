5 cities in India you must visit for delicious kachoris
What's the story
Kachori, a popular Indian breakfast dish, is loved for its crispy texture and spicy filling. The dish is a staple in many parts of India, with each region adding its own twist. For food lovers, exploring the best places to enjoy kachori can be an exciting culinary adventure. Here are some top destinations where you can savor this delightful dish, each offering a unique taste and experience.
Delhi hotspots
Delhi's famous kachori joints
Delhi is famous for its street food culture, and kachori is no exception.
Chandni Chowk is one of the most famous places to have kachoris in the capital.
Here, vendors serve hot, crispy kachoris with tangy chutneys and spicy potato fillings. The crowded streets give you an authentic taste of Delhi's vibrant food scene.
Another popular place is Rajouri Garden, where locals flock to savor freshly made kachoris in the morning.
Jaipur delights
Jaipur's traditional kachori spots
Jaipur also has some of the best traditional places to have kachoris.
Johari Bazaar is famous for its spicy kachoris served with sweet chutney. The combination of flavors makes it a must-try for anyone visiting Jaipur.
Another favorite is Bapu Bazaar, where you can find different varieties of kachoris, each with its own unique twist, but keeping the traditional taste intact.
Kolkata flavors
Kolkata's unique kachori varieties
Kolkata's kachori culture is closely associated with its beloved kochuri, a popular breakfast dish enjoyed across the city.
Often stuffed with spiced dal or peas, these flaky, deep-fried breads are served with aloo'r torkari, a lightly spiced potato curry.
From neighbourhood sweet shops to bustling street stalls, kochuri is a comforting, affordable meal that locals enjoy with a cup of chai.
The combination of hot kochuri and potato curry makes it a quintessential Kolkata breakfast experience.
Kota treats
Kota's bustling kachori scene
Kota is well known for its crisp, golden kachoris, which are a popular breakfast choice across the city.
Filled with spicy onion or lentil mixtures, Kota kachoris are deep-fried until flaky and crunchy.
They are usually served with tangy tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney, making for a flavourful bite.
The city's kachori culture is particularly popular among students and locals, who often enjoy them fresh out of the kadhai with a cup of chai.
Jodhpur specials
Jodhpur sweet and savoury kachoris
Jodhpur offers a delicious variety of kachoris, with its mawa kachori being particularly popular among sweet lovers.
This indulgent treat features a crisp, deep-fried shell stuffed with rich mawa, nuts, and sometimes dried fruits, finished with sugar syrup.
The city is also known for its savoury dal kachoris, packed with spicy lentil fillings. Whether sweet or savoury, Jodhpur's kachoris reflect Rajasthan's love for bold flavours and traditional snacks.