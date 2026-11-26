Delhi is famous for its street food culture, and kachori is no exception.

Chandni Chowk is one of the most famous places to have kachoris in the capital.

Here, vendors serve hot, crispy kachoris with tangy chutneys and spicy potato fillings. The crowded streets give you an authentic taste of Delhi's vibrant food scene.

Another popular place is Rajouri Garden, where locals flock to savor freshly made kachoris in the morning.