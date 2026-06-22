Where to eat the tastiest misal pav in India
What's the story
A spicy lentil curry served with soft bread rolls, misal pav, is a popular street food from Maharashtra. This dish is a staple breakfast and snack option for many Indians, thanks to its unique blend of flavors and textures. From street stalls to cafes, misal pav can be found all over India, each place adding its own twist to the dish. Here are five must-visit places for misal pav lovers.
#1
Legendary Anand Stall
Anand Stall, located near Mithibai College in Mumbai, is famous for its delicious misal pav. The stall serves a spicy misal topped with farsan and served with soft pav. The place is always crowded with students and locals who love the authentic taste of this classic dish. One can enjoy a plate of misal pav here for just ₹50.
#2
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay in Mumbai is famous for its authentic Maharashtrian cuisine, especially its misal pav. The restaurant serves a rich and spicy version of the dish, which is paired with crispy bhaji and soft pav. The ambiance is simple yet inviting, making it a perfect place for those who want to enjoy traditional flavors in a comfortable setting.
#3
Aaram Vada Pav
Aaram Vada Pav, located at CST Station in Mumbai, is famous for its quick bites for travelers. Apart from vada pavs, they also serve delicious misal pav that will make you drool. The spicy curry served here is perfectly balanced with the pav, making it a perfect snack or meal option for busy commuters.
#4
Prakash Upahaar Kendra
Located in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Prakash Upahaar Kendra is famous for its authentic Maharashtrian breakfast options, especially misal pav. The place serves a flavorful bowl of misal topped with crunchy sev and served with soft pav. It has become a favorite among locals who love the traditional taste at affordable prices.
#5
Ashok Vada Pav centre
Ashok Vada Pav Centre near Byculla Station is famous for its mouth-watering street food, especially the misal pav. The place serves a spicy curry, topped with crispy sev, and served alongside buttery pavs, making it a perfect meal for anyone looking for a quick yet satisfying bite on the go.