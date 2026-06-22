Misal Pav is a staple breakfast and snack option for many Indians

Where to eat the tastiest misal pav in India

By Vinita Jain 09:17 pm Jun 22, 202609:17 pm

What's the story

A spicy lentil curry served with soft bread rolls, misal pav, is a popular street food from Maharashtra. This dish is a staple breakfast and snack option for many Indians, thanks to its unique blend of flavors and textures. From street stalls to cafes, misal pav can be found all over India, each place adding its own twist to the dish. Here are five must-visit places for misal pav lovers.