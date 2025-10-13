Where to find the best street idli in India

Idli, a staple breakfast dish in many parts of India, is loved for its simplicity and health benefits. This steamed rice cake is an integral part of South Indian cuisine but has become a national favorite. From bustling city streets to quiet town corners, idli stalls are everywhere. Here are some of the best places across India where you can enjoy this delicious dish.

Chennai Chennai's iconic idli stalls Chennai is famous for its idlis, which are soft and fluffy. One of the most famous places is Murugan Idli Shop, where locals and tourists line up for their morning fix. The idlis are served with a variety of chutneys and sambar, making the experience even better. Another popular place is Ratna Cafe, which has been serving delicious idlis for decades.

Bangalore Bangalore's beloved idli joints Bangalore also has a number of places serving mouth-watering idlis. The CTR (Shri Sagar) in Malleshwaram is famous for its crispy dosas and soft idlis. The place is always crowded, which speaks volumes about its popularity. Another gem is MTR (Mavalli Tiffin Room), which has been serving traditional South Indian fare since 1924.

Hyderabad Hyderabad's unique twist on idli In Hyderabad, you will find a unique twist to the classic idli. Here, they serve it with spicy chutneys that add a whole new dimension to the dish. Ramakrishna Tiffins is a favorite among locals for its delectable food at reasonable prices. Another popular place is Chutneys, which offers a variety of chutneys with their fluffy idlis.

Mumbai Mumbai's diverse idli offerings Mumbai's street food scene has a lot to offer when it comes to idlis. The famous Anand Stall near Vile Parle serves deliciously soft idlis with coconut chutney and sambar. Another must-visit place is Aaswad at Dadar, which serves authentic Maharashtrian breakfast with South Indian flavors.