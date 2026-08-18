Love vada? Try these breakfast favorites from India
What's the story
Vada breakfasts are a staple in many Indian households, providing a quick and delicious start to the day. These fried snacks, made from lentils and spices, are loved for their crispy texture and flavorful taste. From street stalls to home kitchens, vadas are a popular choice for breakfast across the country. Here is a look at the various vada breakfasts that are popular in different parts of India.
#1
Mumbai's famous vada pav
Mumbai's vada pav is a legendary street food. It consists of a spicy potato filling sandwiched between two slices of bread, served with chutneys and fried green chilies.
This iconic dish is available at numerous roadside stalls and is loved for its affordability and flavor. It gives a taste of the city's vibrant street food culture.
#2
Pune's misal vada
In Pune, misal vada is a popular breakfast option. It consists of spicy misal curry served with crispy vadas. The combination of flavors makes it a favorite among locals.
The dish is usually garnished with onions and lemon, adding to its taste.
Misal vada is available at various eateries across the city.
#3
Bengaluru's masala dosa vada combo
In Bengaluru, masala vada is a popular breakfast choice.
Known for its crispy texture and spicy flavor, masala vada is widely enjoyed at local eateries across the city.
It is often served with chutney or alongside other South Indian breakfast dishes. Bengaluru offers some of the best masala vadas, making them a must-try for locals and visitors alike.
#4
Chennai's medu vada sambar
Chennai's medu vada sambar combo is a classic South Indian breakfast.
It features soft medu vadas dipped into steaming hot sambar, served with coconut chutney.
This combination is served at many darshinis all over the city, making it accessible to everyone who wants to relish authentic South Indian cuisine in the morning.