These Swiss villages are perfect for a peaceful break
What's the story
Switzerland is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and quietude, making it an ideal place for those looking for peace. The villages, surrounded by the Alps, offer a unique experience of nature and culture. Here are five Swiss villages that promise you the most serene retreats, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Each of these places has its own charm and activities to offer to the visitors.
Zermatt
Zermatt: A car-free wonder
Zermatt is a car-free village at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn. The village can only be accessed by train, which adds to its peaceful charm. Visitors can take leisurely walks through the streets lined with traditional Swiss chalets, or head out on hiking trails with panoramic views of the Alps. The absence of cars makes it an ideal place for those looking to connect with nature.
Lauterbrunnen
Lauterbrunnen: Valley of waterfalls
Nestled in a valley surrounded by towering cliffs, Lauterbrunnen is famous for its stunning waterfalls, including Staubbach Falls. The village serves as a gateway to explore nearby attractions, such as Jungfraujoch and Schilthorn. With its picturesque setting and tranquil atmosphere, Lauterbrunnen is perfect for hiking enthusiasts and those looking to unwind in nature's lap.
Grindelwald
Grindelwald: Gateway to adventure
Grindelwald is an adventure lover's paradise, with its proximity to Eiger North Face, and numerous outdoor activities, from skiing in winter to hiking in summer. The village itself is a quaint place, with shops and cafes serving local delicacies. For those looking for an active yet peaceful retreat, Grindelwald offers the best of both worlds.
Interlaken
Interlaken: Heart of Switzerland
Interlaken sits between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, making it an ideal base to explore central Switzerland. The town offers a range of activities, from boat tours on the lakes to paragliding over the stunning landscapes. Interlaken also has easy access to other destinations, like the Bernese Oberland region, making it a convenient, yet peaceful, getaway.
Wengen
Wengen: Alpine tranquility
Wengen is a car-free village, reachable only by train from Lauterbrunnen. It sits on a sunny plateau above the valley, offering stunning views of surrounding peaks like Jungfrau and Monch. This makes it an ideal place for relaxation or exploration of nearby trails or ski slopes in winter months.