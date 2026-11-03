Top spots for paddleboarding in Finland
What's the story
Finland's pristine waters and stunning landscapes make it a perfect place for stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) adventures. From serene lakes to coastal beauty, the country offers a plethora of options for paddleboarding enthusiasts. Be it a beginner or an expert, you can find the perfect spot to explore Finland's natural beauty on a paddleboard. Here are some of the best places for SUP adventures in Finland.
#1
Explore Lake Saimaa
Lake Saimaa is Finland's largest lake and is famous for its crystal-clear waters and beautiful islands.
The lake is dotted with numerous routes ideal for stand-up paddleboarding.
You can explore the peaceful waters at your own pace, while taking in the stunning views of nature.
The area is also home to rare Saimaa ringed seals, making it a unique destination for wildlife lovers.
#2
Discover Archipelago Sea
The Archipelago Sea, dotted with thousands of islands, makes for an amazing backdrop for a paddleboarding adventure.
You can navigate through narrow straits and discover hidden coves while enjoying the panoramic views of the sea.
The region is also famous for its rich marine life, which makes it an ideal place for nature lovers to explore on a paddleboard.
#3
Experience Nuuksio National Park
Located close to Helsinki, Nuuksio National Park has a number of lakes and forests that make for the perfect setting for stand-up paddleboarding.
The park's calm waters make it perfect for beginners, while the more experienced paddlers can enjoy a variety of routes through dense forests and rocky shores.
The park is also home to several species of birds and other wildlife.
#4
Paddle along Oulanka River
Oulanka River is famous for its breathtaking scenery and thrilling rapids, making it a perfect destination for adventure-seeking paddleboarders.
The river flows through Oulanka National Park, which is famous for its rugged terrain and diverse ecosystems.
Paddlers can experience both calm stretches, as well as exciting rapids, on their journey through this beautiful region.
#5
Enjoy Hanko's sandy beaches
Hanko has sandy beaches and warm waters, making it perfect for stand-up paddleboarding in summer.
The coastal town has a range of routes along the shoreline, giving you a chance to see the local flora and fauna.
This makes it a perfect destination for those looking for a relaxing day on the water or a fun-filled adventure.