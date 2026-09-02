Want to keep your dog busy? Hide their treats
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Hiding dog treats in creative spots can keep your furry friend mentally stimulated and engaged. It turns treat time into a fun game of discovery, encouraging problem-solving skills and keeping boredom at bay. By strategically placing treats around your home, you can turn everyday spaces into exciting treasure hunts for your dog, making them more active and alert. Here are some practical tips on where to hide dog treats effectively.
Tip 1
Underneath furniture pieces
Hiding treats under furniture like sofas or chairs can encourage your dog to explore and use their sense of smell.
This spot is ideal for dogs who enjoy a challenge.
Make sure the treat is placed in an easily reachable spot so that it doesn't become frustrating for your pet.
This method not only keeps them engaged but also helps them learn patience and persistence.
Tip 2
Inside puzzle toys
Puzzle toys are a great way to hide treats while also providing mental stimulation.
These toys are designed in such a way that dogs have to figure out how to get to the treat inside by moving parts or solving simple problems.
This method keeps them busy for a longer time than just hiding a treat in plain sight.
Tip 3
Behind curtains or drapes
Hiding treats behind curtains or drapes adds an element of surprise and encourages your dog to use their senses more actively.
They will have to sniff out the scent and then figure out how to get past the fabric barrier.
This spot is particularly good for dogs who love to explore different textures while searching.
Tip 4
Within indoor plants (safe ones only)
Placing treats within safe indoor plants can turn your living room into an exciting jungle adventure for your dog.
Make sure the plants you choose are non-toxic and safe for pets in case they decide to take a nibble while searching for their reward.
This method not only hides treats well but also adds an element of nature into your home environment.
Tip 5
Inside shoe boxes or bags
Using shoe boxes or bags as hiding spots adds an extra layer of complexity to treat hunting sessions.
Dogs have to figure out how to open these containers before they get to the prize inside.
This method works best with curious dogs who love exploring new textures and shapes while on their quest for treats.