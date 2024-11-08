Refer to this guide

Whimsical space buns for mid-length curly hair

By Anujj Trehaan 12:58 pm Nov 08, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Space buns are a fun and fashionable solution for those with mid-length curly hair. This trendy style not only wrangles your curls but also infuses a dash of playfulness into your look. Perfect for casual outings or more glamorous affairs, space buns can be easily adapted to match any occasion. In this article, we'll uncover five ways to transform your mid-length curly hair into adorable space buns.

Prep

Preparing your curls

Before creating space buns, you need to ensure that your curls are well-defined and frizz-free. Wash your hair with a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner specifically formulated for curly hair. After towel-drying, apply a curl-defining cream or mousse throughout your hair, concentrating on the ends and any areas prone to frizz. This step will help keep your curls hydrated, defined, and frizz-free, providing a solid foundation for your space buns.

Classic

Classic space buns

The classic space buns are perfect for beginners. Simply split your hair down the middle into two sections. Twist and wrap each section upward into a bun on top of your head, secure with bobby pins or elastic bands. Leave a few curls loose around your face for a softer look. This easy technique creates a fun, youthful hairstyle.

Braided

Braided space buns

If you want to make your space buns a bit more complex, try adding braids! Start by making two pigtails on either side of your head. Braid each pigtail, then twist them into buns at the crown of your head. Secure with pins or bands as necessary. The braids give the hairstyle some extra texture and depth, making it perfect for both casual hangouts and fancier occasions.

Half-up

Half-up space buns

Half-up space buns make for the cutest semi-updo. Just section and part the top half of your hair, twist them into adorable mini-buns, and leave your curls loose and flowing underneath. This style is a perfect blend of fun and carefree, with the buns adding a playful touch and the loose curls creating a laid-back vibe.

Accessorized

Accessorized space buns

To amp up your space buns, try incorporating accessories like colorful scrunchies or cute fabric ties around the base of each bun. Not only does this add a pop of color, but it also infuses a touch of individuality into your hairstyle. Choosing such accessories over jewelry maintains the playful and unique vibe of the look, without making it too visually or practically overwhelming.