What's the story

Wheat germ, the baby of the wheat kernel, is the unsung hero of daily diets. It gets thrown away when wheat grains are refined into white flour. Boo!

Brimming with protein, fiber, vitamin E, folic acid, and magnesium, wheat germ supercharges meals with nutrition.

This article explores five healthy and delectable dishes that feature wheat germ as a star ingredient, providing tasty inspiration for adding it to your diet.