Savor these healthy, delicious foods made with wheat germ
Wheat germ, the baby of the wheat kernel, is the unsung hero of daily diets. It gets thrown away when wheat grains are refined into white flour. Boo!
Brimming with protein, fiber, vitamin E, folic acid, and magnesium, wheat germ supercharges meals with nutrition.
This article explores five healthy and delectable dishes that feature wheat germ as a star ingredient, providing tasty inspiration for adding it to your diet.
Smoothie
Wheat germ breakfast smoothie
Kickstart your day with a healthy smoothie by adding two tablespoons of wheat germ to your favorite combination of fruits and milk or yogurt.
This secret ingredient thickens the smoothie while packing it with vitamins and minerals.
Add a banana for potassium and a handful of spinach for iron to supercharge your health.
Pancakes
Wheat germ pancakes for brunch
Take your ordinary pancake mix to the next level by adding one-fourth cup of wheat germ to the batter.
This easy modification boosts nutrition with extra fiber and imparts a delicious nutty flavor to your pancakes.
Serve these nutritious pancakes with fresh berries and a drizzle of honey for a perfect brunch.
Snack bars
Energizing wheat germ snack bars
Looking for a quick snack full of energy? Try making your own snack bars with wheat germ!
Just combine a cup of oats, half a cup of wheat germ, a quarter cup of honey, your favorite chopped nuts, dried fruits, and use peanut butter or almond butter to bind everything together.
Press the mixture into a pan, refrigerate until set, then slice into bars. Enjoy your healthy, homemade snack anytime!
Veggie burgers
Hearty wheat germ veggie burgers
Wheat germ acts as a fantastic binder in veggie burgers, providing not only texture but also a significant nutritional boost.
Simply combine it with mashed beans or lentils, grated vegetables like carrots or zucchini, your favorite spices, and form into patties. Pan-fry until crispy on both sides.
These burgers deliver protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, ensuring you're satisfied and nourished.
Crusted chicken
Nutritious wheat germ crusted chicken
Take your chicken dinner to the next level by using seasoned wheat germ to coat chicken breasts instead of breadcrumbs.
Not only will you get a boost of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, but you'll also enjoy a satisfyingly crunchy texture.
Bake or fry until golden brown. Pair with steamed veggies or over salad greens for a complete meal.