Swap your regular bread or pasta with sweet potato slices or noodles for a gluten-free alternative, or add them to your smoothies and salads for an extra vitamin boost.

Wholesome wonders with sweet potato

By Anujj Trehaan 08:25 am Oct 21, 202408:25 am

What's the story Sweet potatoes are a nutrient-packed powerhouse that can add a burst of flavor and texture to any meal. Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, they bring a unique sweet and earthy taste that pairs perfectly with both savory and sweet dishes. This article uncovers five creative ways to use sweet potatoes in your kitchen, highlighting their versatility beyond the usual baked or mashed options.

Sweet potato toasts

Replace your usual bread with slices of sweet potato for a gluten-free toast alternative. Just cut the sweet potato lengthwise into one-fourth-inch thick slices and pop them in your toaster or oven until they're soft and a little crispy. Add avocado, peanut butter, or any topping of your choice for a healthy start to your day.

Spiralized sweet potato noodles

If you're looking for a nutritious swap for regular pasta, give sweet potato noodles a whirl! Just cook them for a minute or two in boiling water or saute them in some olive oil until they're al dente. Throw in some pesto, marinara sauce, or just drizzle them with some olive oil and sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top - and you're good to go!

Sweet potato smoothies

Take your smoothies to the next level by adding cooked sweet potato. Its natural sweetness complements any fruit, and it packs a punch of vitamins A and C, plus fiber. Blend it with bananas, almond milk, cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey for a creamy treat. This combo tastes like dessert but fuels your body with the good stuff.

Roasted sweet potato salad

Take your salad to the next level by making roasted sweet potato cubes the star of the show. Simply sprinkle them over a bed of mixed greens and add your favorite salad fixings like nuts, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and a vinaigrette dressing. Voila, you have a hearty salad that's perfect as a captivating side dish or light main course.

Sweet potato brownies

Add some mashed sweet potato into your brownie batter, and you've got yourself a treat that's significantly healthier than the classic version. Sweet potatoes reduce the need for extra sugar and contribute moisture, creating that crave-worthy fudgy texture. You're left with a dessert that everyone loves, and no one suspects contains a vegetable.