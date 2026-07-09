Mulberries are rich in vitamin C

Why mulberries are great for your skin

By Simran Jeet 10:39 am Jul 09, 202610:39 am

What's the story

Mulberries, the small but mighty berries, are packed with nutrients that can do wonders for your skin. These berries are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can improve your skin's health and appearance. Including mulberries in your diet or skincare routine can give you a natural glow. Here's how mulberries can help you get the skin you desire.