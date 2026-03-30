Why pumpkin seeds are a must-add to your diet

Pumpkin seeds, or pepitas, are becoming increasingly popular as a healthy snack option. These tiny seeds are packed with nutrients that can benefit your health in several ways. They are rich in essential minerals and vitamins, making them an excellent addition to any diet. Here are some of the health benefits of pumpkin seeds, and why you should consider adding them to your daily diet.

#1 Rich source of magnesium Pumpkin seeds are an amazing source of magnesium, which is important for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. Magnesium helps regulate muscle and nerve function, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure. It also helps in the formation of protein and bone. Eating pumpkin seeds can help you meet your daily magnesium requirement and promote overall health.

#2 High in antioxidants These seeds are also loaded with antioxidants, like vitamin E and carotenoids, which protect the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Antioxidants are essential for reducing inflammation and lowering the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes. Including pumpkin seeds in your diet can help boost your antioxidant intake.

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#3 Good source of zinc Pumpkin seeds are also an excellent source of zinc, a mineral essential for immune function, wound healing, and DNA synthesis. Zinc also supports the body in producing proteins and cells. Eating these seeds can help you maintain adequate zinc levels without having to rely on supplements.

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