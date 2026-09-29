Sea buckthorn: A tiny berry with big health benefits
What's the story
Sea buckthorn, a bright orange berry, is gaining popularity for its health benefits. This small fruit is packed with nutrients that can help you stay healthy during the monsoon. Its rich vitamin and antioxidant content makes it an ideal choice to boost immunity and keep you healthy during the rainy season. Here is why sea buckthorn should be a part of your monsoon diet.
#1
Boosts immunity with vitamin C
Sea buckthorn is loaded with vitamin C, which is crucial for a healthy immune system.
The vitamin helps in the production of white blood cells, which fight off infections and diseases.
Eating sea buckthorn during the monsoon can help strengthen your body's defense against common colds and flu, which are prevalent in this season.
#2
Rich source of antioxidants
Antioxidants are essential to fight oxidative stress caused by free radicals in the body.
Sea buckthorn is rich in antioxidants, like flavonoids and carotenoids, which protect cells from damage.
Adding this berry to your diet can help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases, making it a great addition to your monsoon meals.
#3
Supports skin health
The monsoon can wreak havoc on your skin due to humidity and changing weather conditions.
Sea buckthorn's omega fatty acids nourish the skin from within, keeping it hydrated and supple.
Its antioxidant properties also help combat skin aging by neutralizing free radicals, making it an ideal choice for maintaining healthy skin during the rainy season.
#4
Enhances digestive health
Sea buckthorn has dietary fiber that promotes digestion by ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.
It also promotes gut health by feeding good bacteria in the gut.
Adding this berry to your diet during monsoon can help you maintain a healthy digestive system, even when the weather is unpredictable.
#5
Provides essential nutrients
Apart from vitamins C and E, sea buckthorn also contains other essential nutrients like vitamin A, K, iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper, manganese, selenium, folate, and fiber.
These nutrients are important for various bodily functions, including energy production, bone health, blood clotting, nerve function, and muscle contraction, making it a complete nutritional package for overall well-being during monsoons.