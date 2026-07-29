Why you should add tamarillo to your fruit bowl
What's the story
Tamarillo, a lesser-known fruit, is making waves for its potential to boost immunity. This nutrient-rich fruit, which is native to South America, is often overlooked in favor of more popular options. However, its unique composition makes it a worthy addition to your diet if you are looking to improve your immune system. Here is how tamarillo can be a natural ally in boosting immunity.
#1
Rich source of vitamin C
Tamarillo is loaded with vitamin C, a nutrient that is essential for a healthy immune system.
Vitamin C boosts the production of white blood cells, which are critical for fighting infections.
Eating tamarillo can help you meet your daily vitamin C requirements, and may lower the risk of catching common colds and other illnesses.
#2
Packed with antioxidants
Antioxidants are essential for neutralizing free radicals in the body, which can damage cells and weaken the immune system.
Tamarillo is loaded with antioxidants, such as flavonoids and carotenoids, that help protect cells from oxidative stress.
Eating antioxidant-rich foods, such as tamarillo, may help keep your immune system healthy.
#3
High fiber content supports gut health
Fiber is essential for gut health, which is directly related to immunity.
A healthy gut flora helps in digesting food and also protects against pathogens.
Tamarillo's high fiber content promotes digestive health by ensuring regular bowel movements and feeding beneficial bacteria in the intestines.
This can strengthen the body's natural defenses.
#4
Contains essential minerals
Tamarillo has essential minerals such as potassium and magnesium that are important for overall health and immunity.
Potassium helps in maintaining fluid balance and muscle function, while magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including those that support immune function.
Adding tamarillo to your diet can help you get these important minerals.