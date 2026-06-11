Tiger nuts are packed with essential nutrients like magnesium

Upgrade your smoothies with tiger nuts

By Simran Jeet 12:20 pm Jun 11, 202612:20 pm

What's the story

African tiger nut smoothie is a nutritious drink gaining popularity for its health benefits. Made from tiger nuts, which are actually small tubers, this smoothie is packed with essential nutrients. Tiger nuts have been a part of African diets for centuries and are now making their way into the global market due to their unique properties. Here are five health benefits of adding this smoothie to your diet.