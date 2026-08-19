5 skincare uses for yam flour
What's the story
African yam flour is becoming increasingly popular as a natural exfoliant for skincare. The flour, which is made from dried yams, is packed with nutrients that can benefit your skin. Unlike chemical exfoliants, African yam flour offers a gentle, yet effective, way to remove dead skin cells and promote a healthy glow. Here are five ways to use African yam flour in your skincare routine.
Tip 1
Gentle facial scrub
African yam flour makes for an excellent base for a gentle facial scrub.
Mix it with water or rose water to form a paste and apply it on your face in circular motions.
This helps remove dead skin cells without irritating the skin, making it ideal for sensitive skin types.
Tip 2
Natural body exfoliant
For those who want to exfoliate their body naturally, African yam flour is a great option.
Mix the flour with coconut oil or olive oil to make a nourishing scrub that can be used while showering.
This not only exfoliates but also moisturizes the skin, leaving it soft and smooth.
Tip 3
DIY face mask
You can also use African yam flour as an ingredient in DIY face masks.
When mixed with honey or yogurt, it becomes an effective mask that helps brighten and rejuvenate the skin.
Apply this mask once a week for best results.
Tip 4
Acne treatment solution
Due to its natural properties, African yam flour can also be used as an acne treatment solution.
Mix it with lemon juice or tea tree oil to create a paste that targets acne-prone areas on your face or body.
Regular application may help reduce blemishes over time.
Tip 5
Soothing bath additive
Adding African yam flour to your bathwater can make for a soothing experience.
Just add two tablespoons of the flour into warm bathwater, and soak yourself for 15 minutes.
This will gently exfoliate and relax your muscles. It will also nourish your skin, making it an ideal choice for a relaxing and skin-friendly bath.