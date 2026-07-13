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How to use lemongrass for relaxation

By Simran Jeet 01:35 pm Jul 13, 202601:35 pm

What's the story

African lemongrass is a popular herb, known for its refreshing aroma and potential health benefits. It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries, particularly in Africa. The herb is praised for its calming properties, which may help reduce stress and promote relaxation. In this article, we explore the various aspects of African lemongrass, including its uses, benefits, and how it can be incorporated into daily routines.