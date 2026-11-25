Wi-Fi security: 5 router settings you should enable or disable
What's the story
Securing your Wi-Fi network is essential to protect your data and privacy. One of the most effective ways to do so is by optimizing your router settings. By tweaking a few settings, you can make it difficult for unauthorized users to access your network. This article explores practical tips on how to secure your Wi-Fi with router settings, ensuring that only trusted devices connect to your internet connection.
Tip 1
Change default login credentials
Most routers come with default usernames and passwords, which are widely known and easily accessible online.
Changing these credentials is the first step in securing your network.
Choose a strong password that combines letters, numbers, and special characters.
This prevents unauthorized access to your router's admin panel, making it harder for intruders to tamper with your settings.
Tip 2
Enable WPA3 encryption
Encryption is essential for protecting data transmitted over your network.
WPA3 is the latest Wi-Fi security protocol, offering better protection than its predecessors.
It protects against brute-force attacks and ensures that only authorized devices can connect to your network.
If your router supports WPA3, make sure it is enabled in the settings menu.
Tip 3
Disable the WPS feature
Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) makes it easy to connect devices but comes with security risks.
WPS has vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers to gain access to your network.
It is advisable to disable this feature in the router settings and connect devices manually by entering the password each time.
Tip 4
Update firmware regularly
Firmware updates from manufacturers often include important security patches that fix vulnerabilities in older versions.
Regularly check for updates in the router's admin panel, and install them as soon as they become available.
Keeping firmware up-to-date ensures that your router has the latest protections against emerging threats.
Tip 5
Create a guest network
If you have visitors who need internet access without giving them access to your main network, set up a guest network.
This segregates devices from your primary connection, minimizing risks of unauthorized access or potential malware infections from guest devices.
Configure this option in the router settings, ensuring guests have limited access while keeping your main network secure.